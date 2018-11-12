First-half turnovers against Petal send Gulfport out of the playoffs

Gulfport committed three turnovers in the first half that helped Petal take at 20-0 lead in their Region 3-6A playoff game on Nov. 9, 2018. Petal went on to win 34-0.
By
High School Sports

Who do you think was the Coast’s top prep football player in Week 13? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

November 12, 2018 02:53 PM

There are only three high school football teams left competing in the playoffs in South Mississippi after East Central, Poplarville and Picayune won last week. You can vote here to decide the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week poll for South Mississippi.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

