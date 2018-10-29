Who do you think was the Coast’s top prep football player in Week 11? Vote now.

The high school football regular season is drawing to a close and we have a star-studded lineup this week for the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week poll for South Mississippi.
The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.
Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.
Comments