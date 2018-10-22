Highlights from Ocean Springs-St. Martin rivalry matchup

Ocean Springs Greyhounds beat the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 28-19 in high school football on Friday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Who do you think was the Coast’s top prep football player in Week 10? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

October 22, 2018 10:13 AM

The high school football season is 10 weeks old and there were plenty of standouts across South Mississippi on Friday night.

Here’s your chance to vote on the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

