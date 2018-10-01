Highlights from East Central win over Moss Point

Moss Point Tigers fell to East Central Maroon Tide 36-12 in high school football action.
High School Sports

Who do you think was the Coast’s top prep football player in Week 7? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

October 01, 2018 09:46 AM

The high school football season is seven weeks old and there were plenty of standouts across South Mississippi on Friday night.

Here’s your chance to vote on the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized at 8 a.m. on Thursday during Prep Talk on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

