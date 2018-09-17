Who was the best prep football player on the Coast in Week 5? Vote now.

Highlights from Biloxi’s battle against Northshore

Biloxi and Northshore, La., played to a 7-7 tie in a game that had a delayed start because of weather.
By
By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 17, 2018 09:37 AM

The high school football season is five weeks old and there were plenty of standouts across South Mississippi on Friday night.

Here’s your chance to vote on the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized at 8 a.m. on Thursday during Prep Talk on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

