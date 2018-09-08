Prep Roundup: Pascagoula stuns No. 4 Gautier, Gulfport running back breaks lose

The Pascagoula Panthers still have Gautier’s number.
Pascagoula earned its first win of the season Friday night by taking down Gautier 25-22 at War Memorial Stadium.
The win gave Pascagoula (1-3) its ninth consecutive victory over Gautier, which suffered its first defeat to drop to 3-1.
Junior running back Jacoryn Walker led the way on offense for Pascagoula, running 31 times for 127 yards and a touchdown. Kerry T. Houser also ran 10 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Slade Mink threw for 74 yards and also had a touchdown run.
Gulfport 37, Picayune 35: Senior running back Tionne Frost had a breakout performance Friday night for Gulfport, running 19 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Gulfport had 475 yards of offense compared to 341 for Picayune.
Gulfport senior quarterback T.Q. Newsome completed 10 of 17 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran 14 times for 39 yards.
Tyran Gable added 77 yards and a touchdown on four carries for the Admirals (3-1).
Jortin Raine led Picayune with 23 carries for 132 yards.
West Harrison 21, Pass Christian 0: The Hurricanes’ defensed led the way as they improved to 2-2.
Three different players scored for West Harrison, beginning with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Keith Holloway in the second quarter.
Fred Jaynes recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter and Llanes Dickerson had a 21-yard touchdown run with less than 3 minutes remaining.
Poplarville 43, Stone High 14: Ethan Taylor ran for three long touchdowns as the Hornets improved to 3-1.
Taylor’s touchdowns came on runs of 45, 66 and 30 yards.
Antonio Barnes, Kelton Marshall, Canaan Ray and Hunter Martin also scored touchdowns for Poplarville.
St. Martin 22, St. Stanislaus 7: A 35-yard interception return for a touchdown by Keni Williams proved crucial as the Yellow Jackets improved to 3-1.
Jay McGee had the first score of the night on a 1-yard run to cap the Yellow Jackets’ opening drive.
Elijah Washington put the game to rest with 30 seconds remaining on a 10-yard run.
East Central 35, Jefferson Davis County 27: Junior quarterback Will Young ran 15 yards for his second touchdown of the game with 3 minutes remaining to help close out a win on the road over the defending Class 3A state champions.
Sun Herald No. 1 East Central improved to 3-0 and Jefferson Davis County dropped to 2-2.
Three other players had rushing touchdowns for the Hornets — Teshun McGee (4 yards), Sam Wall (50 yards) and Dylan Grinsteinner (2 yards).
Resurrection 14, Forrest County AHS 0: Terrance Spivey had two 1-yard touchdown runs to help the Eagles improve to 2-1.
It was the Eagles’ first shutout since a 42-0 win at Mount Olive on Oct. 13, 2017, and the fourth in the last two seasons.
Other scores
Pope John Paul II 17, St. Patrick 6
Ocean Springs 13, George County 12
Spanish Fort 42, Moss Point 7
Lawrence County 20, Bay High 7
