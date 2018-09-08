An Ocean Springs senior won homecoming queen and a football game on the same night

Members of the Ocean Springs High School football team rushed the field Friday night to celebrate a 13-12 homecoming victory in overtime over George County.
Most of the Greyhounds were headed to congratulate their kicker, who converted on the decisive extra point to improve the team’s record to 2-2.
It just so happens that the triumphant kicker also happens to be the high school’s homecoming queen — senior Kaylee Foster.
The 2018 homecoming game at Ocean Springs won’t soon be forgotten and the Greyhounds have Foster to thank for that.
Foster, who first began kicking for the Greyhounds in 2017, was awarded her crown prior to the game and then dressed up in her football uniform to turn in her best game yet as a member of the team.
She booted two field goals and then broke the 12-12 tie in overtime with the extra point to spark the celebration.
After the game, Foster posed in her uniform for photos with her crown and a bouquet of roses.
The soccer standout has been a reliable piece of the special teams unit all season and her performance Friday night proved to be the difference between victory and defeat. Entering the game, she had converted on all 11 extra point tries and made one of two field goal attempts with a season long of 42.
