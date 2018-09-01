Prep Football Roundup: Harrison Central puts up gaudy numbers, East Central dominates

The Harrison Central football team picked up its second consecutive win in dominant fashion Friday night.
The Red Rebels (2-1) throttled Forest Hill 64-8 behind five touchdowns and 384 yards on the ground. Gino Johnson ran 12 times for 117 yards and a 13-yard touchdown. Jaiden McClain added 108 yards and an 8-yard touchdown on 12 carries of his own.
Dayln Anderson completed only three passes in nine attempts, but all three were for touchdowns — 53 yards to Isaiah Atkins, 45 yards to Jacobi Moore and 35 yards to Erion Moore.
Levi Myers added a defensive touchdown on an interception return in the third quarter.
The Red Rebels improved to 2-1 ahead of next week’s game at George County
Greene County 17, Vancleave 10: Greene County scored in the final moments to hand Vancleave (2-1) its first defeat of the season.
Senior athlete C.J. Johnson led Vancleave with 20 rushes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Roy Johnson added a 30-yard field foal.
Kelsey Green had 14 tackles and a pair of sacks for Vancleave.
Picayune 28, Pascagoula 11: The Maroon Tide (2-1) totaled 349 yards on the ground with Jortin Raine leading the way with 19 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Winston Drain also has 14 carries for 78 yards and Jairice Travis contributed 12 rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Jacoryn Walker led all rushers with 18 carries for 133 yards and a 2-point conversion for Pascagoula (0-3).
East Central 37, George County 0: The East Central defense put together its second consecutive shutout of a Class 6A opponent after beating Biloxi 6-0 in the opener.
Junior Dylan Grinsteinner again hit the 100-yard mark with 25 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Will young added 72 carries on 11 rushes for the Hornets (2-0)
Junior running back Teshun McGee, a Gautier transfer, ran eight times for 53 yards and two scores.
Ocean Springs 46, Murrah 9: The Greyhounds (1-2) had little trouble picking up their first win of the season as senior running back Micah Kelley rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Blake Noblin hit eight of 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Crestview (Fla.) 17, St. Martin 14: Jared Wetzel’s 51-yard field goal attempt came up short on the final play of the game as St. Martin (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
Senior running back Ham McGee accounted for both of St. Martin’s touchdowns on runs of 5 and 1 yards. His 1-yard run gave St. Martin a 14-10 lead with 7:19 left in the third, but Crestview’s touchdown at the 2:50 mark of the third quarter proved to be the decisive score.
Madison Central 41, D’Iberville 7: Madison Central quarterback Jimmy Holiday threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to hand Sun Herald No. 2 D’Iberville (2-1) its first loss of the season.
Archbishop Rummel 34, Gulfport 6: Caleb Sturgis ran for three touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a win in their season opener. Tyran Gable had the lone Gulfport score on a 3-yard run in the second half.
Biloxi 37, Stone High 14: Biloxi junior quarterback Cincere Jupiter threw for four touchdowns as Biloxi pulled away in the second half to improve to 2-1. Jupiter connected with senior Mondre Stewart on two of the touchdowns.
Long Beach 53, Bay High 21: The Bearcats led 32-7 at the half and cruised to their first win of the season in a game that was moved to Bay High due to wet field conditions at Long Beach (1-1).
Pearl River Central 41, Forrest County AHS: The Blue Devils (1-2) led 13-0 at halftime and rolled to their first win of the season.
Poplarville 41, Seminary 25: Senior quarterback Antonio Barnes threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as the Hornets improved to 2-1. Tyson Holston got in the end zone twice on a 65-yard run and a 30-yard reception. Amahd Bolton had two touchdown rushes.
St. Patrick 19, Mount Olive 6: The Fighting Irish picked up the road win to improve to 2-0 for the first time in school history.
Other scores
Perry Central 42, Pass Christian 14
South Jones 24, West Harrison 6
St. Paul’s 35, St. Stanislaus 7
Hattiesburg 48, Moss Point 13
