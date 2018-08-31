Gautier shows they’re not the same old Gators with a take down of Hancock

The Gautier football team developed the reputation in recent years of a team that couldn’t close the deal, coming up just short in a long list of big games.
With a 3-0 start to the 2018 campaign, this year’s team has proven itself to be a different breed of Gators.
In his first year as the Gautier head coach, Marc High has helped inspire a remarkable turnaround. The Gators have already matched their win total from a year ago after Friday night’s 34-20 win over Hancock (2-1).
“I told you we were going to shock everybody on the Coast. I told you that,” High shouted to his Gators in his post-game speech. “Guess what? Tonight, you just did it.”
Gautier is 3-0 to begin the season for the first time since 1999.
One of the stars from that ‘99 Gautier squad happens to be former Mississippi State standout Ray Ray Bivines, who is the father of the Gators’ current starting quarterback — Dalyn McDonald.
Bivines’ son was all smiles Friday night as he described his resurgent Gator teammates.
“I feel like we’re better as a team and together as a family,” McDonald said. “Coach High, he’s teaching us how to be a better player, a better team and a better man.”
Much like his father, McDonald is a threat to create the big play on any given snap. The reigning Sun Herald Player of the Week completed seven of 15 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 13 times for 66 yards and a score.
McDonald is far from the only player who has served in a starring role for the Gators this season. It was senior linebacker Tennille Sellers’ turn to step up Friday, coming up with two crucial interceptions and a sack.
“Our other starting linebacker, Franklin Young, went down in the first quarter,” High said. “We’re going to say our prayers for him, but Tennille stepped in and did a lot of really good things for us. He came up with two huge picks, had a great game on special teams. It was an overall great game.”
Sellers acknowledged that it was the game of his life.
“I don’t know what’s going through my mind,” he said, shaking his head and smiling. “I’m just happy right now, living my best life.
“Best game, ever.”
Sellers is part of a stiff defense that’s also led by senior defensive end Shaheim Caroll and junior linebacker Drake Thornton, who pitched in on offense with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Three games into the season, it appears Gautier may be a threat to challenge defending Region 4-5A champion Picayune.
“I don’t know if you ever really know this early in the season, but I think tonight it pretty much showed us that we can go out and compete and do what we need to do,” High said.
Gautier jumped out to a 17-0 lead at the half and appeared in danger of letting the lead slip away when Hancock found success on the ground to begin the second half. Hancock quarterback Caleb Garcia connected with Peyton Miller on an 8-yard touchdown toss to cut the lead to 17-13 with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Gautier got the spark it needed early in the third quarter when Sellers picked off a Garcia pass to set the Gators’ offense up deep in Hancock territory. Not long after, Thornton found the end zone from 1 yard out to make it 24-13.
A 6-yard touchdown run by Hancock’s Trenton Ladner made it 24-20 with 6:44 remaining, but Sellers came up with another interception on the next drive to end the Hawks’ hopes.
Gautier senior Chris Chandler ran 26 yards for a touchdown with 1:09 left to begin the celebration in “The Swamp.”
“Last year, we had some trouble with (closing out games),” Gautier senior athlete Kameron Kincaid said. “We just got down on ourselves. Now, Coach High has changed the whole vibe. We have a whole new vibe now.
“We have a lot of energy, excitement,a lot of fun.”
