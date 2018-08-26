Who do you think was the Coast’s top prep football player in Week 2? Vote Now.

Highlights from East Central’s win over Biloxi

East Central and Biloxi played a tight defensive battle with East Central coming out ahead with a single touchdown. The Hornets had several drives into the Indians' red zone, but were turned away all but one time. Biloxi's offense never got on track.
High School Sports

Who do you think was the Coast's top prep football player in Week 2?

By Patrick Magee

August 26, 2018

The high school football season is two weeks old and there were plenty of standouts across South Mississippi on Friday night.

Here’s your chance to vote on the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized at 8 a.m. on Thursday during Prep Talk on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll below, CLICK HERE.

