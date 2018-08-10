Ocean Springs’ Kennedy Bahr returns a shot against Harrison Central during the first game of their volleyball match at Ocean Springs High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Bahr helped lead OSHS past Oak Grove on Tuesday.
Ocean Springs’ Kennedy Bahr returns a shot against Harrison Central during the first game of their volleyball match at Ocean Springs High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Bahr helped lead OSHS past Oak Grove on Tuesday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Ocean Springs’ Kennedy Bahr returns a shot against Harrison Central during the first game of their volleyball match at Ocean Springs High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Bahr helped lead OSHS past Oak Grove on Tuesday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: High School Volleyball in South Mississippi

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

August 10, 2018 02:41 PM

The high school volleyball season is under way in South Mississippi and this will be place to keep up with the results as the season goes along.

Feel free to send results to sports@sunherald.com or tweet them to @CoastCoverage. If you want your team’s Twitter handle included in this list, please email sports@sunherald.com or tweet @CoastCoverage.

This will be place to keep up with results all year long. 

If you have a hard time viewing the LIVE UPDATES below on your mobile device, CLICK HERE.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

  Comments  