Mississippi head coach Matt Luke walks past his team during their game against Vanderbilt, in the second half of the NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., on Oct. 14, 2017. Mississippi won 57-35.
Mississippi head coach Matt Luke walks past his team during their game against Vanderbilt, in the second half of the NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., on Oct. 14, 2017. Mississippi won 57-35. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
Mississippi head coach Matt Luke walks past his team during their game against Vanderbilt, in the second half of the NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., on Oct. 14, 2017. Mississippi won 57-35. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo

Ole Miss

Ole Miss gets 3-star offensive tackle from Georgia, the Rebels' 7th lineman in 2019 Class

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

June 28, 2018 01:59 PM

Ole Miss continues to improve its recruiting class with the addition of a 3-star offensive lineman from Georgia.

Jeremy James, a Class of 2019 offensive tackle out of North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, announced Thursday via Twitter his intention to become a Rebel, Rivals.com reported.

He is the seventh offensive lineman to commit to Ole Miss, joining Caleb Etienne, Reece McIntyre, Nick Broeker, Carter Colquitt, Caleb Warren and Bryce Ramsey.

James told Rivals that he decided two weeks ago he was going to commit to Ole Miss, although he had planned originally to wait until football season to decide.

"I called Coach (Matt) Luke last night and I think I caught him off guard," James told Rivals. "He was excited when I gave him the news."

James considered Nebraska, North Carolina and Memphis, in addition to Ole Miss.

According to his Twitter page, James also received offers from Miami, Florida, Indiana and Louisville, Troy, Marshall and Central Florida.

Read More

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  