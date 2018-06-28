Ole Miss gets 3-star offensive tackle from Georgia, the Rebels' 7th lineman in 2019 Class

Ole Miss continues to improve its recruiting class with the addition of a 3-star offensive lineman from Georgia.

Jeremy James, a Class of 2019 offensive tackle out of North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, announced Thursday via Twitter his intention to become a Rebel, Rivals.com reported.

He is the seventh offensive lineman to commit to Ole Miss, joining Caleb Etienne, Reece McIntyre, Nick Broeker, Carter Colquitt, Caleb Warren and Bryce Ramsey.

James told Rivals that he decided two weeks ago he was going to commit to Ole Miss, although he had planned originally to wait until football season to decide.

"I called Coach (Matt) Luke last night and I think I caught him off guard," James told Rivals. "He was excited when I gave him the news."

James considered Nebraska, North Carolina and Memphis, in addition to Ole Miss.

According to his Twitter page, James also received offers from Miami, Florida, Indiana and Louisville, Troy, Marshall and Central Florida.