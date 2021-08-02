LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffers arm injury and will undergo surgery

LSU fifth-year quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a left arm injury and will undergo surgery, coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday afternoon. The timeline for Brennan’s recovery has yet to be determined.

Brennan was expected to compete throughout preseason practice with sophomore Max Johnson to start the season-opener Sept. 4 against UCLA. 60.LSU begins preseason camp Friday.

Orgeron had said LSU wouldn’t determine the starter until the week before it plays UCLA.

“Let’s see who is the best man,” Orgeron said last week during his appearance with the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. “Whoever wins, we will be in great shape.”

Brennan’s injury opens the door for Johnson, who went 2-0 as a starter during his freshman season. Last year, Johnson completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He also provided a rushing threat as he gained 119 yards and scored twice on the ground.

Johnson got the chance after Brennan suffered a rare season-ending abdominal injury during LSU’s third game of the season. Starting for the first time, Brennan had completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.

