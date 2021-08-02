Coast legend Myles Brennan is piling up endorsement cash at LSU, including a new truck

When the NCAA was forced by a Supreme Court ruling to allow college athletes to financially benefit from their name and image, it was clear that stars for many of the nation’s more prominent college football programs would stand to profit.

You can count LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, a product of St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, in that group.

His most recent endorsement deal comes from Hollingsworth Richards Ford, an auto dealership in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Brennan announced the NIL deal with a tweet that was accompanied by a short video saying that he’s getting a new Ford truck.

“Today, Myles is getting a 2021 F-250 Diesel FX4,” the video says, showing Brennan stepping behind the wheel of the shiny, white truck.

#builtfordtough Proud to partner with @hollingsworthrichardsford this season to put the brand new F-250 to the test.



Ford it is! Let’s get it!



FULL video in my link in bio

@carpemomentumnow



Powered by @matchpoint_connection pic.twitter.com/jimECYplWH — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) July 31, 2021

Four other NIL deals have been made public by Brennan .

▪ GameCoin — a digital currency that targets the gaming community.

▪ Raising Canes — a restaurant chain that specializes in chicken tenders.

▪ Smoothie King — an international smoothie company that first started in Kenner, Louisiana.

▪ Smalls Sliders — A hamburger restaurant locally-owned in Baton Rouge.

Brennan hasn’t been shy about seeking out endorsement deals, using Twitter and Instagram to let everyone know about his new deals.

“Very excited to start working with some amazing companies to help them achieve their dreams as I am working very hard everyday to achieve mine,” Brennan said in a Twitter post.

It’s unclear how much money Brennan has made through his endorsement deals, but ESPN reported last week that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has signed more than $800,000 in NIL deals.

Brennan is considered a favorite to be the starting quarterback for the Tigers this season after throwing for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in three games a year ago.