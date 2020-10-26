MGCCC’s football season has been temporarily put to a halt because of COVID-19

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is shutting football operations for 14 days because of COVID-19 concerns, the MGCCC athletic department announced Monday night.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 after winning at East Central on Oct. 22.

“We are extremely proud of the safety precautions we have in place here at MGCCC and within our athletic department,” said Dr. Ladd Taylor, MGCCC vide president. “This pause of football operations is being implemented in order to keep our student-athletes, coaches, and everyone associated with our football program safe, which is our No. 1 priority. We look forward to resuming football operations when it is safe to do so.”

The Bulldogs are in a bye week, but the Nov. 5 home against Jones College in Perkinston will be rescheduled at a later date.

MGCCC plans to resume football activities on Nov. 10.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve taken this action to continue to protect our student-athletes, coaches, fans and administrators,” MACCC Commissioner Steve Martin said. “We will continue to monitor the situation as we move forward.”

MGCCC’s Oct. 15 home game against Copiah-Lincoln was postponed until Nov. 19 after Co-Lin had to pause activities because of COVID-19.