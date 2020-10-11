Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
MGCCC football’s homecoming has been postponed due to COVID-19

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football team’s homecoming game will have to wait because of COVID-19.

MGCCC announced Sunday that Thursday’s opponent, Copiah-Lincoln, has shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.

The game has been rescheduled for Nov. 19 in Perkinston.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve taken this action to continue to protect our student-athletes, coaches, fans and administrators,” said Steve Martin, commissioner of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. “We will continue to monitor the situation as we move forward.”

The Bulldogs are 2-0 after rallying to beat Hinds 31-24 in overtime last week.

MGCCC athletic director Steven Campbell worked with the conference to schedule a different opponent this week, but they were unsuccessful in finding a new team.

The league’s presidents voted last week to add a week to the end of the regular season to allow games to be made up, pushing the championship game to Dec. 5.

Bulldog Club members who have purchased tickets should hold onto those tickets. Gulf Coast will issue further instructions once more details about the game are set.

