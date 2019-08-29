LIVE UPDATES: Junior College Football in South Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College running back Terrion Avery rushes at Pearl River Community College on Oct. 21, 2018. JUCO Weekly

The junior college football season is kicking off in South Mississippi with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Pearl River Community College seeking road wins. You can follow here for live scores and updates from the games.

MGCCC travels to Mississippi Delta Thursday night and PRCC is at Itawamba.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats are seeking playoff bids after missing out on the MACJC postseason a year ago.

Ted Egger is in his third year as the head coach at Pearl River while Jack Wright is entering his second year on the job at Gulf Coast.

