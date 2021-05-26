LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss competes in C-USA baseball tournament at La. Tech

Southern Miss pitcher Aubrey Gillentine delivers against UConn during the 2021 season in Hattiesburg. Sun Herald file

You can follow here for scores and live updates as Southern Miss and seven other teams compete this week in the Conference USA baseball tournament at Louisiana Tech in Ruston.

USM, La. Tech and Charlotte are all in contention to host NCAA regionals next week, but it’s crucial that play well this week to help their cases.

The Golden Eagles won the last C-USA tournament in 2019 in Biloxi, but the Bulldogs will have the home field advantage in Ruston this week.

Old Dominion appears to be a safe bet to receive a postseason bid and FAU also has an outside shot of earning a way into the 64-team NCAA tournament field.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the updates below, CLICK HERE.