Southern Miss football star enters the transfer portal for the 2nd time since August

It appears that Southern Miss redshirt senior defensive end Jacques Turner has finally decided to bring his USM football career to a close.

Turner has entered the transfer portal for the second time since August, first-year Southern Miss coach Will Hall confirmed to the Sun Herald on Thursday.

Rivals was the first to report his entry into the portal.

The D’Iberville native sat out the entire 2020 season with plans to transfer, but changed his mind and rejoined the team for spring practice.

He told the Sun Herald at the time, “I just wanted to give Coach Hall and the new coaches a chance.”

In an interview following the March 27 spring game, Turner gave no indication of being less than pleased with his role in the USM defense. He said he liked the way he was being used in defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong’s new scheme.

“I’m versatile. I can do anything,” Turner said on March 27. “No matter where you put me, I’m going to try to beat whoever is in front of me.”

He also had good things to say about Hall and defensive line coach Brandon Lacy.

“It feels like a fresh start,” Turner said. “It’s like being a freshman, getting that first feel on campus.”

Turner, a First-Team All-Conference USA selection in 2018, had 33 tackles and five sacks in his sophomore year. As a junior, he had 46 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.