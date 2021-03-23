USM coach Will Hall has decided the fate of one his staff members following a DUI arrest

Southern Miss special teams coordinator Greg Meyer was recently arrested for driving under the influence and has been suspended without pay for two weeks, head coach Will Hall announced on Tuesday.

During a post-practice video conference with media, Hall said he consulted with administration and decided that terminating Meyer’s contract wasn’t necessary.

“That’s something that can be a fireable offense,” Hall said Tuesday of Meyer’s arrest. “I went to work with the administration and we did our homework looking at Greg and his past. I knew Greg pretty well, and there was not anything we found from his past. He’s been an upstanding individual.”

Hall said that Meyer will lose his right to use university vehicles.

“I try to hit things head-on. I didn’t want to put out a statement and run from this,” Hall said. “I’ve addressed this with the team and we’ll use it as a teachable moment.

“It was a really bad decision by Greg, and he’ll suffer some really bad consequences, lose a lot of money. He’ll also have to deal with the shame and humiliation.”

Meyer was originally set to receive a base salary of $130,000 this season.

Meyer was a member of the staff at Georgia the last three seasons, serving in the role as special teams analyst.

Prior to his time at Georgia, he worked for two seasons as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Eastern Kentucky. He has also served as a special teams quality control coach at Tennessee and Cincinnati.

USM wraps up spring practice with a spring game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.