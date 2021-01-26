A key member of Will Hall’s Southern Miss football staff is leaving for the SEC

An important piece of Will Hall’s Southern Miss football staff is already on the move.

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Cody Kennedy has been tabbed to be the new tight ends coach at Arkansas, Hall confirmed to the Sun Herald on Tuesday after The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the move.

Hall, who served as the Tulane offensive coordinator the last two seasons, brought Kennedy along with him to USM after the two worked together in reviving the Green Wave offense. Kennedy was Hall’s offensive line coach at Tulane and served in the same role under Hall when he was the head coach at West Georgia in 2016.

With Kennedy’s move to Arkansas, he will again be working under a head coach he knows well. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was the Georgia offensive line coach when Kennedy worked there as a graduate assistant in 2018.

Hall will call his own plays at USM, but he had given Kennedy the role of run game coordinator and Desmond Lindsey the titles of receivers coach/running game coordinator.

Hall may have to look outside a list of coaches who have worked with him previously to fill Kennedy’s spot. Sam Gregg worked as his offensive line coach at West Alabama, and he was reported by FootballScoop.com at one point to be joining Hall’s USM staff, but he currently seems to be entrenched as the offensive line coach under Hugh Freeze at Liberty.