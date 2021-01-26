Southern Miss star receiver Tim Jones makes his decision on the NFL Draft

Southern Miss star receiver Tim Jones has decided to forego his one year of remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft, he announced on Tuesday.

The Biloxi product finishes his career as one of the more productive receivers to ever wear the black and gold despite battling through an injury-marred senior season.

The senior finishes his career with 150 catches for 2011 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Jones suffered a hamstring injury early during the 2020 season and finished with 30 catches for 480 and four touchdowns.

“I consider myself extremely blessed for my time in Hattiesburg, a place I will always cherish and hold close to my heart,” Jones said in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank my teammates, all coaches, (Mitchell Williams) and many more as the list could go on endlessly. I cannot thank you guys enough for everything you have done for me over the year.”

“I would also like to wish (USM coach Will Hall) all the luck in the world. I know the Golden Eagle family is in good hands.”

When Jones was healthy during his senior year, there was little doubt that he was the best player on the USM offense. He had 15 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns through two games before suffering the injury during the Sept. 19 loss to Louisiana Tech.

As a sure-handed receiver that doesn’t shy away from contact, Jones should get a look as a pro.

“I tell everybody that I can run somebody over at anytime,” Jones told the Sun Herald during his junior season.

Quez Watkins, who is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, relied on Jones to pave the way on screen passes during his time at USM.

“That’s the body guard, man,” Watkins said in 2019. “He’s all muscle.”

“Whenever (Watkins) needed a screen, he’d look at me and I’d tell him I’d take care of it,” Jones said. “No matter if I had the corner or whoever, I was blocking for him.”

Jones had the opportunity to return for one more season after the NCAA ruled ahead of the 2020 season that athletes that play in the fall would be granted an extra year of eligibility.

Jones becomes the second USM player to enter the NFL Draft early, joining senior safety Ky’el Hemby.

Junior center Trace Clopton announced Monday that he would wrap up his college career and enter the military.