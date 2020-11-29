Why Southern Miss football’s game at UTEP was canceled

Southern Miss football’s game at UTEP has been canceled after the Miners temporarily suspended team activities Sunday because of COVID-19 concerns.

UTEP announced Sunday that multiple UTEP players recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game was scheduled to be played this Friday in El Paso, Texas.

“During our recent COVID testing, multiple members of our football team tested positive for the virus. As a result, we determined that we would not be able to play the game against Rice,” UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said in a statement. “At the recommendation of our team doctors and Sports Medicine personnel, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of everyone associated with our football program, we have suspended all team activities.

“As a result, our home game against Southern Miss, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled. We will make a determination on the remainder of the season once we have received the results of our next regularly scheduled test.”

USM’s game against UTEP (3-4) was originally scheduled to be played on Oct. 17, but it was postponed because of COVID-19.

8 candidates worthy of consideration as Southern Miss closes in on a new football coach https://t.co/GUg7G9pAoL pic.twitter.com/PPaOx6XQSI — Patrick Magee (@Patrick_Magee) November 18, 2020

This marks the second consecutive week that the Golden Eagles have had a game canceled because of the coronavirus.

Last week’s contest at UAB was called off because of COVID-19 concerns at USM.

Southern Miss (2-7) is next scheduled to play against FAU at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the regular season finale in Hattiesburg.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER