Southern Miss-UAB football game canceled because of COVID-19

The Southern Miss-UAB football game originally scheduled for Friday has been called off, USM announced on Tuesday.

USM said the move was precautionary due to COVID-19 concerns within the football program.

Tuesday’s cancellation marks the third consecutive UAB game that has been nixed because of COVID-19. A Nov. 14 home game against North Texas and last week’s road trip to UTEP were all called off because of the new coronavirus.

This is the third game USM (2-7, 1-4) has had canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. Its Oct. 10 home game against Florida Atlantic was rescheduled for Dec. 10 and the Oct. 17 trip to UTEP was pushed back to Dec. 4.

Friday’s Southern Miss game was supposed to be the final UAB home game to be played at Legion Field.

The Blazers (4-3, 2-1) will move next season into Prospective Stadium, a 47,100-seat facility that will be the new home for the program.