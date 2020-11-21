What we learned from UTSA’s win over Southern Miss football

Texas-San Antonio held off a late rally from Southern Miss Saturday in Hattiesburg, leaving Roberts Stadium with a 23-20 Conference USA victory.

UTSA sophomore running back Sincere McCormick led the way for the Roadrunners (6-4, 4-2) and his play in the third quarter proved to be the difference. He ran nine times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in just the third quarter.

His 69-yarder at the 13:19 market erased USM’s 10-9 lead the half and turned the tide in favor of the Roadrunners.

McCormick finished with 32 carries for 173 yards and two scores.

With the loss, USM (2-7, 1-4 in C-USA) clinched just its fourth losing season since 1996.

USM cut the UTSA lead to 23-20 with 10:19 remaining when freshman running back Frank Gore. Jr. pulled in a short Tate Whatley pass and made multiple defenders miss on his way to a 51-yard touchdown.

The Golden Eagles got the ball back with 8:43 remaining and moved to the UTSA 42, but the drive stalled when a scrambling Whatley pulled in his own batted pass on third and 7 and took a hard hit for a loss of 19 yards back to USM’s own 39.

Whatley was also injured on the play, favoring his right shoulder as he left the field.

Gore again proved to be a bright note for the Golden Eagles, carrying 13 times for 70 yards.

Tate Whatley returns at QB for USM

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Whatley got his second start of the season at quarterback for the Golden Eagles after missing the last three games in concussion protocol. He suffered the concussion late in the 56-35 loss at Liberty on Oct. 24.

As long as he’s healthy, Whatley will be the man behind center for the rest of the season after redshirt senior starter Jack Abraham entered the transfer portal this week.

After USM had 167 yards passing total the last two games with redshirt sophomore Trey Lowe III at QB, Whatley accounted for 272 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 22-of-39 passing.

Whatley was helped by the return of senior receiver Tim Jones, who has been hampered by injuries off and on all season. He caught five passes for 65 yards, including a 13-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Louis Smith gets the start for Southern Miss

Redshirt freshman Louis Smith received the start at center for the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The D’Iberville product made six consecutive starts for the Golden Eagles with junior Trace Clopton sidelined with an injury. Clopton returned to action at WKU last week, but left in the second half and had a wrap around his shoulder

As a team, USM rushed 26 times for 75 yards.

USM travels next to UAB (4-3) for an 11:30 a.m. kick on Friday.