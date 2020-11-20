Southern Miss QB Jack Abraham will transfer to a new school

Southern Miss redshirt senior quarterback Jack Abraham has officially entered the transfer portal, a source with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to the Sun Herald on Friday.

The decision to transfer wraps up Abraham’s three seasons as the Golden Eagles’ starting quarterback after informing the USM coaching staff on Nov. 12 that he planned to sit out the final five games of the 2020 season.

Abraham will have one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA decided in August to grant an extra year of eligibility to fall athletes.

Abraham battled through health issues for much of the last month. He didn’t play in the 56-35 loss at Liberty on Oct. 24 after testing positive for COVID-19.

He returned to make the start the next week against Rice, but suffered a concussion after taking a hard hit on a 15-yard run up the middle in the second quarter.

Abraham didn’t play again with third-string quarterback Trey Lowe III making starts in the 24-13 win over North Alabama on Nov. 7 and last week’s 10-7 loss at Western Kentucky.

Abraham initially hoped to remain with the team to help Lowe and second-stringer Tate Whatley, and had left open the possibility of playing at USM in 2021 under a new head coach. But the staff informed Abraham on Sunday that it would be best if he didn’t remain with the team for the rest of the season.

“He’s not here,” USM interim coach Tim Billings said Monday. “No one worked harder or was any more committed to the team while he was here, but he’s no longer here.”

Abraham, an Oxford native, completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 7,067 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions during his time at USM.

Billings said on Monday that he was optimistic that Whatley, who has been out since suffering a concussion at Liberty, would return to action when USM (2-6, 1-3 in C-USA) hosts Texas-San Antonio at 2 p.m. on Saturday.