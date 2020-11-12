Southern Miss starting quarterback choosing to sit out the rest of the season

Quarterback Jack Abraham looks to target a Golden Eagle receiver against Rice Oct. 31, 2020. Southern Miss lost 30-6 against the Owls. anewton@sunherald.com

Southern Miss redshirt senior quarterback Jack Abraham, who has battled a concussion and COVID-19 in the last month, has elected not to play for the remainder of the season, a source with direct knowledge of the decision told the Sun Herald.

USM interim coach Tim Billings was optimistic earlier this week that Abraham would return to the field this Saturday at Western Kentucky, but Billings has been informed that Abraham will not be playing in the five games remaining in the regular season.

Abraham remains with the team and hopes to help the other quarterbacks, the source said.

A long list of USM players, including junior running back Don Ragsdale most recently, have chosen to opt out of the 2020 season and leave the program. Others who have chosen to sit out this season and transfer include redshirt senior defensive end Jacques Turner, redshirt junior running back Steven Anderson and redshirt junior receiver Jaylond Adams.

The Golden Eagles (2-5) travel to Western Kentucky for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday that will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Abraham hasn’t played since taking a hard hit on a run up the middle in the second quarter of the 30-6 loss to Rice on Oct. 31. He left concussion protocol earlier this week.

Abraham didn’t make the trip to the Oct. 24 game at Liberty on Oct. 24 after testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s also unclear if the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, redshirt sophomore Tate Whatley, will be available for the game after he suffered his own concussion at Liberty.

Third-string QB Trey Lowe III, a redshirt sophomore transfer from West Virginia, will likely be the starter at WKU. He started against North Alabama last week and completed 12 of 20 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions. He ran 10 times for 31 yards.

This was Abraham’s third consecutive season as USM’s starting quarterback after taking over to start the 2018 season.

