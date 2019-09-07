LIVE: Mississippi State and Southern Miss do battle in Starkville

Southern Miss opens the season at home against Alcorn State Saturday, August 31, 2019. anewton@sunherald.com

The Southern Miss football team has made the trip to Mississippi State for the first meeting between the two teams since they played 2015 in Hattiesburg. You can check here for scores and live updates from the Golden Eagles and Bulldogs.

The series between Southern Miss and Mississippi State is tied at 14-14-1.

Jay Hopson is in his fourth year as the USM head coach after the Golden Eagles came up shy of a bowl bid with a 6-5 mark during the 2018 season.

Joe Moorhead is in his second season as the head coach after the Bulldogs after leading the program to an 8-win season in 2018.

