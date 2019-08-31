LIVE: Southern Miss football battles Alcorn State in Hattiesburg

Southern Mississippi quarterback Jack Abraham looks for a receiver against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Hattiesburg, Miss. AP

The Southern Miss football team is hosting Alcorn State in the season opener at USM’s M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. You can check here for scores and live updates from the Golden Eagles and Braves.

Southern Miss holds a 2-0 lead in the all-time series with SWAC squad from Lorman.

Jay Hopson begins his fourth year as the USM head coach after the Golden Eagles came up shy of a bowl bid with a 6-5 mark during the 2018 season.

Hopson was the head coach at Alcorn State when they USM won 26-20 over the Braves in 2014 in Hattiesburg.