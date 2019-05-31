LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss competes in LSU’s Baton Rouge Regional

Southern Miss catcher Bryant Bowen (29) scores on a home run during the Conference USA Baseball Championships at MGM Park, Biloxi, MS on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Special to the Sun Herald

Southern Miss, LSU, Arizona State and Stony Brook are competing this weekend in the NCAA Baseball Baton Rouge Regional. You can follow here for scores and live updates from Alex Box Stadium.

Competition is scheduled to take place in Louisiana on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (if necessary).

USM has never played either Arizona State or Stony Brook in baseball. The Tigers lead the Golden Eagles by the record of 38-11-2 in the all-time series.

