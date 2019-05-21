LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss baseball competes in C-USA tournament in Biloxi

Southern Miss’ Matt Wallner shows out in upset over Ole Miss Southern Miss' right fielder Matt Wallner put up a pair of home runs and stole one from the Rebels as the Golden Eagles upset No. 13 Ole Miss 5-3 at home May 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss' right fielder Matt Wallner put up a pair of home runs and stole one from the Rebels as the Golden Eagles upset No. 13 Ole Miss 5-3 at home May 1, 2019.

This is the place to keep up with Conference USA baseball tournament scores and updates from MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. Southern Miss, Rice, FAU, La. Tech, WKU, Marshall, UTSA and Old Dominion are the C-USA teams competing.

USM is the defending tournament champion after taking down FAU in the title game a year ago on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WKU junior outfielder Jake Sanford is the C-USA Player of the Year and Rice junior right-hander Matt Canterino won C-USA’s Pitcher of the Year.

The C-USA tournament title game is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at MGM Park.

