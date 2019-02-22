LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss takes on Mississippi State baseball

The Mississippi State baseball team is playing host to Southern Miss this weekend for a three-game series in Starkville. You can check here for the latest on scores, weather updates and other important information.
USM swept the Bulldogs in Hattiesburg a year ago and MSU’s first-year head coach, Chris Lemonis, hopes his team will have more luck at the newly-renovated Dudy Noble Field.
Mississippi State was 4-0 entering this weekend’s games while USM stood at 3-0.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the live updates below, CLICK HERE.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments