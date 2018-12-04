Southern Miss defensive lineman Jacques Turner sacks Auburn QB twice

By
By

Southern Miss

Coast products rack up postseason football honors from Conference USA

By Patrick Magee

December 04, 2018 01:57 PM

D’Iberville product Jacques Turner was one of two Southern Miss football players to pick up First-Team All-Conference selections from Conference USA and one of three Coast natives to be honored on Tuesday.

Turner, who is a redshirt sophomore defensive end, was joined by USM redshirt sophomore receiver Quez Watkins on the first team.

Turner collected the most tackles by a USM defensive lineman in 2018 with 33. Ten of those tackles were for negative yardage and five were sacks.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound Turner repeatedly faced double-team blocks this season, but still managed to regularly cause chaos in the backfield for quarterbacks.

Watkins pulled in 72 receptions for 889 yards and nine touchdowns this season for USM. He also had 1,136 all-purpose yards.

Two Golden Eagles landed on the second team — redshirt sophomore safety Ky’el Hemby and senior kicker Parker Shaunfield. Hemby led USM with six interceptions and Shaunfield hit 16 of 20 field goals and 24 of 25 extra points.

Joining Hemby and Shaunfield on the second team was former Gautier running back DeAndre Torrey, who had a breakout sophomore season at North Texas. Torrey has a chance to hit the 1,000-yard mark when UNT (9-3) takes on Utah State (10-2) in the Dec. 15 New Mexico Bowl. The transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has 161 carries for 942 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 24 catches for 201 yards and two scores.

Former Gautier and MGCCC standout Deandre Torrey scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead North Texas past Southern Miss 30-7. Torrey set a new career mark in rushing yardage Saturday with 17 carries for 95 yards.

By

USM placed three players on the All-Freshman Team — center Trace Clopton, defensive lineman Tahj Sykes and defensive back Shannon Showers.

USM had eight players earn honorable mention selections — redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher, sophomore receiver Tim Jones (Biloxi), senior tight end Jay’Shawn Washington, senior defensive lineman LaDarius Harrison, sophomore linebacker Racheem Boothe, senior linebacker Sherrod Ruff, senior defensive back Picasso Nelson and junior defensive back Ty Williams.

Jones ranked second on USM in catches with 39 for 491 yards and one touchdown.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee.

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tim Jones of Biloxi made seven catches against UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. On one he ran over a defender after the catch to gain additional yards.

By

2018 All-Conference USA Football team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Brent Stockstill, Gr., Middle Tennessee

RB – Devin Singletary, Jr., Florida Atlantic

RB – Spencer Brown, So., UAB

OL – Reggie Bain, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic

OL – O’Shea Dugas, Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Levi Brown, R-Jr., Marshall

OL – Chandler Brewer, Sr., Middle Tennessee

OL – Justice Powers, Sr., UAB

TE – Harrison Bryant, Jr., Florida Atlantic

WR – Tyre Brady, R-Sr., Marshall

WR – Rico Bussey, Jr., Jr., North Texas

WR – Quez Watkins, So., Southern Miss

Defense

DL – Alex Highsmith, R-Jr., Charlotte

DL – Jaylon Ferguson, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

DL – LaDarius Hamilton, Jr., North Texas

DL – Oshane Ximines, Sr., Old Dominion

DL – Jacques Turner, R-So., Southern Miss

LB – Sage Lewis, R-Jr., FIU

LB – Darius Harris, R-Sr., Middle Tennessee

LB – EJ Ejiya, R-Sr., North Texas

DB – Amik Robertson, So., Louisiana Tech

DB – Malik Gant, R-Jr., Marshall

DB – Reed Blankenship, Sr., Middle Tennessee

DB – Kemon Hall, Sr., North Texas

Special Teams

K – Cole Hedlund, Gr., North Texas

P – Jack Fox, Sr., Rice

KR – Isaiah Harper, Sr., Old Dominion

PR – Maurice Alexander, R-Jr., FIU

LS – Matt Beardall, Jr., Marshall

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Mason Fine, Jr., North Texas

RB – Benny LeMay, Jr., Charlotte

RB – DeAndre Torrey, So., North Texas

OL – Nate Davis, R-Sr., Charlotte

OL – Jordan Budwig, Gr., FIU

OL – Rishard Cook, Sr., UAB

OL – James Davis, R-Sr., UAB

OL – Malique Johnson, R-Sr., UAB

OL – Miles Pate, R-Jr., WKU

TE – Mik’Quan Deane, R-Sr., WKU

WR – Adrian Hardy, R-So., Louisiana Tech

WR – Jonathan Duhart, Sr., Old Dominion

WR – Travis Fulgham, Sr., Old Dominion

Defense

DL – Ryan Bee, Sr., Marshall

DL – Ty Tyler, R-Jr., Marshall

DL – Jamell Garcia-Williams, Sr., UAB

DL – Anthony Rush, Sr., UAB

LB – Juwan Foggie, R-Sr., Charlotte

LB – Khalil Brooks, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee

LB – A.J. Hotchkins, Gr., UTEP

DB – Jalen Young, Sr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Chris Jackson, Jr., Marshall

DB – Wesley Bush, Sr., Middle Tennessee

DB – Nate Brooks, Sr., North Texas

DB – Ky’el Hemby, R-So., Southern Miss

Special Teams

K – Jonathan Cruz, Fr., Charlotte

K – Parker Shaunfield, Sr., Southern Miss

P – Stone Wilson, Sr., FIU

KR – Kerrith Whyte, Jr., R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

PR – Isaiah Harper, Sr., Old Dominion

LS – Grant Merka, Jr., UTSA

