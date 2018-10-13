A former Coast football standout finished off Southern Miss for North Texas

A Coast product put the finishing touches on Southern Miss in Denton, Texas, on Saturday.
Former Gautier standout Deandre Torrey scored three touchdowns in the second half to help lead North Texas (6-1, 2-1) past Southern Miss 30-7.
Fresh off a career highs of 19 carries and 70 yards against UTEP, Torrey set a new career mark in rushing yardage Saturday with 17 carries for 95 yards.
Torrey pushed the Mean Green lead to 16-7 on a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
With 10:45 remaining, Torrey cut through the USM defense for an 8-yard score to give the Mean Green all the cushion they would need at 23-7.
The 5-foot-7, 185-pound Torrey capped off the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left.
He signed with North Texas after spending the 2017 campaign at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, rushing for 1,298 yards and 12 touchdowns.
When Torrey signed with North Texas, he also held offers from Central Arkansas, Troy, South Alabama and Jacksonville State.
USM offense can’t finish
The USM offense had success moving the ball for much of the game, but the Eagles struggled to finish drives in UNT territory.
A 33-yard run by Trivenskey Mosley on the second half’s opening drive put USM (2-3, 1-1) at the UNT 28, but the Golden Eagles failed to score on the possession when Parker Shaunfield missed a 45-yard field goal.
A 14-yard pass from Jack Abraham to Biloxi product Tim Jones gave USM first and goal at the UNT 8 on the next drive, but Mosley had the ball stripped from his hands on a pass reception at the UNT 11 by Khairi Muhammad to give possession back to the Mean Green.
Abraham completed 29 of 42 passes for 318 yards, one touchdown (44-yard toss to Quez Watkins) and an interception. His top target was Jordan Mitchell, who had 12 catches for 135 yards.
Mosley ran 12 times for 79 yards.
Another Coast player contributes
Former Resurrection standout receiver Darius Kennedy saw time Saturday as an outside linebacker/defensive end Saturday for USM. The Moss Point native had one of the biggest defensive plays of the game when he stripped North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, allowing USM to recover the ball at the USM 42 late in the second quarter.
He finished with one tackle for negative yardage.
Fine performance
Fine didn’t have many big plays against the USM defense on Saturday, but his 53-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Guyton in the second quarter provided the spark that the Mean Green needed.
Fine completed 24 of 38 passes for 292 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Guyton was his top target with seven catches for 124 yards and a score.
