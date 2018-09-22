Southern Mississippi quarterback Jack Abraham looks for a receiver against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American via AP)
Southern Mississippi quarterback Jack Abraham looks for a receiver against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American via AP) Susan Broadbridge AP
Southern Mississippi quarterback Jack Abraham looks for a receiver against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American via AP) Susan Broadbridge AP

Southern Miss

LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss football hosts Rice in C-USA opener

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 22, 2018 10:54 AM

Hattiesburg

The Southern Miss football team plays host to Rice at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Conference USA opener for both squads at Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

You can follow here for live updates from the game. USM is 1-1 after having last week’s game canceled at Appalachaian State and Rice stands at 1-2.

Redshirt senior quarterback Kwadra Griggs is likely to make his return for Southern Miss at some point in the game as he returns from suspension. Redshirt sophomore Jack Abraham started the first two games at QB for USM.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.

  Comments  