Southern Miss football reinstates last year’s starting quarterback from suspension

Less than a week after stumbling to a 21-20 loss to Louisiana-Monroe, the Southern Miss football team has its 2017 starting quarterback back in the fold.
USM (1-1) announced Friday that Griggs was reinstated to the squad and that he is “in good standing, effective immediately.”
USM’s statement said that it would add no further comment.
It was first announced on Aug. 11 that Griggs would be suspended indefinitely “pending the resolution of a student conduct matter.” He has not been with the team at all during that time, meaning he has missed over a month’s worth of practice.
Redshirt sophomore Jack Abraham started the first two games of the season and showed promise as a passer, but his offensive line and ground game struggled last week against ULM and he turned the ball over four times — two fumbles and two interceptions.
Abraham has completed 52 of 73 passes for 620 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Griggs completed 56.1 percent of his passes last year for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions as he battled through injuries. He played in nine games and made six starts.
This Saturday’s USM game at Appalachian State was called off due to Hurricane Florence. The Golden Eagles will next play on Sept. 22 in a 6 p.m. home game against Rice.
