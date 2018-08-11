The Southern Miss football team has suspended its starting quarterback

The Southern Miss football team ended spring practice with a crowded quarterback situation, but that’s no longer the case early in fall camp.
USM announced Saturday morning that Kwadra Griggs, the team’s returning starter at quarterback, has been suspended indefinitely “pending the resolution of a student conduct matter.”
The press release did not give any further explanation on his suspension.
Griggs, who battled through injuries for much of the 2017 season, completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions last year.
This is not the first time that Griggs has been prevented from playing or practicing due to a matter away from the field. He was ruled academically ineligible for the 2016 season after joining the team that spring.
USM lost one quarterback to transfer this summer when sophomore Keon Howard announced he was leaving for Tulane. He played in nine games last year, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 1,199 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
Griggs and sophomore transfer Jack Abraham have been in a tight battle for the starting job early in fall camp.
Abraham is a 6-foot, 204-pound transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College. He threw for 2,949 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year at NWCC after originally signing with Louisiana Tech.
Redshirt freshman Marcelo Rodriguez is also competing for playing time and freshman Tate Whatley is going through his first fall camp with the team.
