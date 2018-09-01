LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss football battles Jackson State in the season opener

The Southern Miss football team plays host to Jackson State in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Hattiesburg.
You can follow along for live updates here as quarterback Jack Abraham makes his first career start for the Golden Eagles and USM coach Jay Hopson begins his third season. Jackson State coach Tony Hughes is also in his third season.
The game will be shown on ESPN+, which requires a pay subscription.
