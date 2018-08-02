Former Southern Miss quarterback decides to transfer to an old USM rival

Former Southern Miss quarterback Keon Howard has decided to join an old rival of the Golden Eagles.
The junior announced Thursday that he has decided to transfer to Tulane University for the 2018 campaign. He will have to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer requirements and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The former Laurel standout showed some promise with nine games played at USM in 2017, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 1,199 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Howard ran well with the ball at USM, carring 98 times for 331 yards and two scores over two seasons.
Howard struggled in 2016 when he was forced into action as a true freshman after starter Nick Mullens missed time with an injury. He completed just 44 percent of his passes for 365 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Howard will be long gone from Tulane by the time the Green Wave play the Golden Eagles again. The two programs are set to revive their rivalry in 2022-23 and 2026-27 with a home-and-home series.
Howard left behind a crowded quarterback situation at USM. Redshirt senior Kwadra Griggs enters fall camp as the favorite to return as the starter, but he should face strong competition from redshirt sophomore transfer Jack Abraham and redshirt freshman Marcelo Rodriguez.
USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson told the Sun Herald last month that he likes his quarterback situation even with Howard no longer in the running.
“I don’t think it will impact us much,” Dawson said. “We’re going to play with the guys we have regardless. People make decisions for what they think is the best for them. I love Keon to death and I told him that. He felt like his best chance to play was for him to go somewhere else. I wanted him to stay obviously, but I understand why he didn’t.”
