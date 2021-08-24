MS gave Reeves an ‘F’. As COVID rages, now is the time for him to step up and lead.

The following is a Sun Herald editorial, which means it is a column of opinion.

The results weren’t pretty when we asked Sun Herald readers to rate the performance of Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. Most gave him a failing grade during the lingering pandemic.

We don’t want to pile on, but rather give the governor some reminders on the traits of effective leaders, whether they are in charge of a couple of people or, in his case, the entire state.

It’s our hope the governor can use his actions to turn around the way many see him.

First, good leaders are excellent listeners.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reeves has ignored pleas from the medical community, and recommendations from the government’s public health agencies, for a mask mandate in schools. Our take is a lot of really smart people are giving the governor good advice, and he’s simply refusing to listen.

Secondly, good leaders are excellent communicators.

Reeves says he’s encouraged vaccinations in the nation’s least vaccinated state, but really he’s framed the issue as a matter of personal choice over the common good.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney have filled the vacuum, communicating effectively in videos the need to get vaccinated.

Our take: Reeves needs to be more direct telling people to get vaccinated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Good leaders also accept responsibility for what’s going on in their organizations.

Last week, the governor pointed fingers at others during a news conference. He blamed those on the right and left, including, he said, members of the media trying to grow their Twitter audiences, for turning COVID into a political cause. Our take: The governor needs to take the high road. Blaming the media isn’t productive in solving the core issue.

Our last point is this, Mr. Governor.

You may not think so, but we want you to do well.

We’ve got a tough road ahead to get this pandemic behind us. You are going to be the state’s leader through 2024. Your success beating this pandemic is our success.

Now is the time for you to step up and lead.

The Sun Herald Editorial Board consists of Executive Editor and General Manager Blake Kaplan, Senior News Editor Lauren Walck and Digital Editor Justin Mitchell.