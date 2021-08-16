Coronavirus

We asked you to grade Reeves’ COVID response, and the results are in. Did he pass or fail?

More than 6,000 responses were recorded in a Sun Herald survey asking residents to grade Gov. Tate Reeves’ response the COVID-19 fourth wave in Mississippi.

We asked residents to grade Reeves’ overall performance, and to rate the governor’s strategies or comments on several topics surrounding the pandemic that spreading across the state again.

Those topics include: COVID protocols for schools, lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccines.

Here’s a breakdown of how you voted. The survey, however, is still open. Click here to grade the governor.

Grading the governor

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Overall grade: F

Response to delta variant spread

Reeves’ stance on vaccines

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

School COVID protocols

Lockdowns and mask mandates

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service