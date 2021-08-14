Forecast: Tropical Depression Fred may strengthen to hurricane, threaten MS Coast

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to regenerate and return to tropical storm status Sunday morning over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with most of the Mississippi Coast now in the warning cone for a risk of tropical conditions beginning Monday, the National Hurricane Center says.

A Hurricane Hunter flight Saturday recorded Fred’s weakening from a combination of upper-level trough shear and interaction with land. A tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys has been discontinued.

“The global models forecast the upper-level trough to move northward and weaken during the next 24 hours and indicate that Fred will re-form a closed circulation over the eastern Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning,” the NHC forecast says. “Given the strength of the upper-level trough, that forecast may well be too bullish.”

Too early to focus on TD Fred’s track

Coast residents should not focus too closely on the track because it is still uncertain but prepare for strong winds and heavy rain, especially east of Fred’s eventual landfall Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

The latest NHC advisory Saturday morning anticipates heavy rainfall and river flooding across South Florida, the Big Bend and the Florida Panhandle, with impacts to the northern Gulf from Sunday night stretching into Tuesday.

With the track uncertain, Fred could strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 74-78 mph, says Gulf Coast meteorologist Rocco Calaci. If current predictions hold, he said that winds should be at tropical storm strength of 60-73 mph.

Calaci says in his Saturday weather update: “With TD Fred being weak and disorganized at the moment, the slightest change in wind can result in a huge difference of where landfall can be expected.

“Now, the models all have Destin, Florida, as the landfall area, but it’s my opinion that we will see a more western drift of TD Fred as the storm starts to re-organize. As we know, the longer any tropical feature remains over warm water, the chances of strengthening are excellent.”

Fred’s winds Saturday were at 35 mph, below tropical storm strength of 39-74 mph.

Tropical Storm Grace the bigger concern

“If everything holds like it is, at this minute in time, which it won’t, we’re probably looking at an inch of rain,” said Jackson County emergency manager Earl Etheridge. “Is this thing going to intensify? Is it going to track to the west?”

“We won’t know until Sunday morning. It’s hard to track something they can’t find the center of.”

Etheridge and other weather-watchers are more concerned about Tropical Storm Grace, trailing Fred and on a similar path. Preliminary models have Grace moving westward, over or near Cuba, and into the Gulf on Thursday.

“That’s the one that’s got to be watched,” Etheridge said.

As hurricane season heats up, NOAA forecasts a 65% chance of an above-average number of storms after a record-breaking 2020 season. There is potential for up to 10 hurricanes, with 3-5 major hurricanes.

