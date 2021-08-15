Sunday update: South Mississippi on edge of forecast cone for possible Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Disturbance Fred could strengthen into a tropical storm Sunday, bringing with it flooding and winds to the Gulf Coast.

South Mississippi has been in and out of the warning cone for Fred, and was just outside of the worst impacts on Sunday morning.

But that could change quickly before the storm hits land, likely sometime Monday night.

A Coastal flood advisory has been issued for 1 foot to 3 feet of coastal flooding from 7 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. Sunday morning, Fred was about 400 miles from Pensacola, Florida, moving at about 8 mph and packing winds of 40 mph.

Emergency officials throughout the Coast are meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss storm preparations.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fred is not the only storm on the area’s radar. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to hit the Gulf later this week.

Closings

Gulf Islands National Seashore closed the Fort Pickens Area as of Saturday evening, with all campers and staff expected to leave by noon Sunday. All other areas remain open for day use. Park staff will continue to assess conditions throughout the weekend and will reevaluate all park areas Monday. For more information, please follow the parks social media accounts and website.

Sandbag locations

Bags and sand will be available. Please bring your own shovel.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Biloxi

District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd.

D’Iberville

Near Marina under I-110 bridge

District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave.

Gulfport

Fire Station #2, 1200 42nd Ave.

Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Rd.

Intersection of Hewes Ave and Glover St.

Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Rd.

District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd.

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave.

Long Beach