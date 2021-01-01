MS receives Hurricane Zeta disaster declaration. Here’s who is eligible, how to apply

Hurricane Zeta has been declared a major disaster in Mississippi for the counties of George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone, freeing federal funds for repairs and low-interest loans for resident and business owners.

In George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Perry, Stone, and Wayne counties, officials also can tap into public assistance to help cover emergency work and repairs or replacement of public facilities the storm damaged, a news release from the White House says.

Localities statewide can apply for funds to take hazard mitigation measures. Under the federal Stafford Act, localities are eligible for federal funding on a cost-share basis.

President Donald Trump declared the disaster on New Year’s Eve, ordering federal assistance to help South Mississippi counties recover from the worst hurricane to hit the area since Katrina in August 2005.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted New Year’s morning about the disaster declaration, which residents and government officials have anxiously awaited. Alabama counties received a federal disaster declaration Dec. 10 for Zeta damage.

Reeves thanked the president, saying, “Homeowners, local governments, and business owners in the declared counties can start the new year rebuilding from this storm.”

Applying for Zeta disaster assistance

Zeta pummeled the state with hurricane winds and tidal surge Oct. 28. By Nov. 25, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency had documented $10 million in damage to individual homes and $79 million in damage to public infrastructure

Available assistance will include temporary housing and home-repair grants, loans for uninsured property losses, and other programs for individuals and business owners.

The news release says additional relief may be provided if warranted as the result of future damage assessments.

Residents and business owners with Zeta losses in designated counties can register online for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

