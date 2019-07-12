On the Coast, Hancock County likely to take brunt of Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry strengthens in Gulf of Mexico NOAA Satellites posted a GOES EAST image of Tropical Storm Barry on the morning of July 12, 2019. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by July 13. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Louisiana Coast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NOAA Satellites posted a GOES EAST image of Tropical Storm Barry on the morning of July 12, 2019. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by July 13. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Louisiana Coast.

Tropical storm, flash flood and storm surge watches remain in effect for Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties as Tropical Storm Barry moves closer to making landfall.

Barry could become a hurricane Friday night or early Saturday morning when the center of the storm is near the Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Western Hancock County and southeastern Louisiana could see between 10 and 20 inches of rain, with up to 25 inches in isolated areas.

New Orleans took a hit of heavy rains and widespread flooding earlier this week, and the city could see at least 12 inches of rain as Barry pushes inland, according to the Associated Press.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday morning, 139 streets had minor and heavy water on the roads in Hancock County, and 52 streets were impassible, according to EMA Director Brian Adam.

Jackson and Harrison counties are expected to see between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with wind gusts up to 55 mph, said meteorologist Megan Williams with the National Weather Service in Slidell. The rainfall chances decreased in these two Coast counties because Barry’s track shifted west by Friday morning, Williams said.

Storm surge between 2 and 4 feet is expected between Shell Beach and the Mississippi/Alabama border. There’s also a slight risk for severe weather on the Mississippi Coast, with a possibility for tornadoes throughout the day Friday.

“South Mississippi could feel the effects of the storm throughout Monday, that’s when the bulk of the storm is expected to leave the area,” said Williams.

SHARE COPY LINK "It's going to be an extreme rain event for a large portion of the state," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, (D) Louisiana, during an update on the Tropical Storm Barry. It's possible the storm could make landfall as a hurricane by early Saturday.

Closures and cancellations

2 nd Saturday Household Hazardous Waste Collection canceled for July 13

ACT testing at Hancock High School canceled for July 13

Talley Street at Bay Shore in D’Iberville

D’Iberville Marina

Racetrack Road at Batia in D’Iberville

Ocean Springs Fresh Market closed for July 13

Sandbag stations

Harrison County

Harrison County Road Department at 11076 Lorraine Road

D’Iberville Work Center at 190085 1st Avenue West

Lyman Work Center at 15001 County Farm Road

Woolmarket Work Center at 16395 Old Woolmarket Road

District 4 Work Center at 8300 34th Avenue in Gulfport

Long Beach Work Center at 605 N. Seal Ave.

Ken Combs Pier parking lot at Courthouse Road and U.S. 90

D’Iberville at the north end of the I-110 bridge, south of Rodriguez St.

Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road, the Fire Station on 42nd Avenue

Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

Long Beach Harbor at 720 S. Cleveland Avenue

Pass Christian Harbor at 115 Market Street

Hancock County

Hancock County Arena – 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln

Hancock County Old Complex – 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis

Lakeshore Community Center – 6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore

West Hancock Fire Department – 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington

Bayside Fire Department – 6215 West Hinds Street

Diamondhead City Hall – 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Jackson County

West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Mississippi 609), Ocean Springs

Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point

Escatawpa VFD, 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point

Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs

East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs





Ocean Springs - Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive

Gautier - Behind City Hall, Highway 90

Pascagoula - Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road

Moss Point - New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street