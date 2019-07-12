Weather
On the Coast, Hancock County likely to take brunt of Tropical Storm Barry
Tropical Storm Barry strengthens in Gulf of Mexico
Tropical storm, flash flood and storm surge watches remain in effect for Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties as Tropical Storm Barry moves closer to making landfall.
Barry could become a hurricane Friday night or early Saturday morning when the center of the storm is near the Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Western Hancock County and southeastern Louisiana could see between 10 and 20 inches of rain, with up to 25 inches in isolated areas.
New Orleans took a hit of heavy rains and widespread flooding earlier this week, and the city could see at least 12 inches of rain as Barry pushes inland, according to the Associated Press.
Friday morning, 139 streets had minor and heavy water on the roads in Hancock County, and 52 streets were impassible, according to EMA Director Brian Adam.
Jackson and Harrison counties are expected to see between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with wind gusts up to 55 mph, said meteorologist Megan Williams with the National Weather Service in Slidell. The rainfall chances decreased in these two Coast counties because Barry’s track shifted west by Friday morning, Williams said.
Storm surge between 2 and 4 feet is expected between Shell Beach and the Mississippi/Alabama border. There’s also a slight risk for severe weather on the Mississippi Coast, with a possibility for tornadoes throughout the day Friday.
“South Mississippi could feel the effects of the storm throughout Monday, that’s when the bulk of the storm is expected to leave the area,” said Williams.
Closures and cancellations
2nd Saturday Household Hazardous Waste Collection canceled for July 13
ACT testing at Hancock High School canceled for July 13
Talley Street at Bay Shore in D’Iberville
D’Iberville Marina
Racetrack Road at Batia in D’Iberville
Ocean Springs Fresh Market closed for July 13
Sandbag stations
Harrison County
- Harrison County Road Department at 11076 Lorraine Road
- D’Iberville Work Center at 190085 1st Avenue West
- Lyman Work Center at 15001 County Farm Road
- Woolmarket Work Center at 16395 Old Woolmarket Road
- District 4 Work Center at 8300 34th Avenue in Gulfport
- Long Beach Work Center at 605 N. Seal Ave.
- Ken Combs Pier parking lot at Courthouse Road and U.S. 90
D’Iberville at the north end of the I-110 bridge, south of Rodriguez St.
Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road, the Fire Station on 42nd Avenue
Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street
Long Beach Harbor at 720 S. Cleveland Avenue
Pass Christian Harbor at 115 Market Street
Hancock County
- Hancock County Arena – 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
- Hancock County Old Complex – 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
- Lakeshore Community Center – 6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore
- West Hancock Fire Department – 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington
- Bayside Fire Department – 6215 West Hinds Street
- Diamondhead City Hall – 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Jackson County
- West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Mississippi 609), Ocean Springs
- Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point
- Escatawpa VFD, 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point
- Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs
- East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point
- St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs - Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive
Gautier - Behind City Hall, Highway 90
Pascagoula - Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road
- Moss Point - New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street
