Tornadoes, storm surge and severe weather possible for South Mississippi as TS Barry approaches

A waterspout spun over Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana, on the morning of July 10, amid tornado warnings and a flash flood emergency in Jefferson Parish.

Tropical storm Barry has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches have been issued for the Mississippi Coast east of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

There’s also a flash flood watch for Harrison, Hancock, Pearl, Stone, George and Jackson counties until Sunday morning, according to Rupert Lacy, director of the Harrison County Emergency Management.

Coastal flooding between 1 to 3 feet above normal is possible as storm surge is expected to develop with the storm.

In addition to the storm surge, Harrison County could see up to 10 inches of rain between Thursday and Monday. There’s also a slight risk of severe weather south of Lake Pontchartrain and on the Mississippi Coast Friday.

Tornadoes are possible near the coastal areas of southeastern Louisiana and south Mississippi through Saturday.





