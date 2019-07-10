Tropical system could hit Louisiana as hurricane, NHC says. What’s it mean for Coast?

NOAA Satellites shows storm brewing in Gulf of Mexico On July 9, 2019, @NOAASatellites posted a water vapor loop from NOAA's GOES East of an "area of low-pressure that has a high chance of tropical cyclone formation". It could become a tropical depression soon, says the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 9, 2019, @NOAASatellites posted a water vapor loop from NOAA's GOES East of an "area of low-pressure that has a high chance of tropical cyclone formation". It could become a tropical depression soon, says the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center has now upgraded Invest 92 to Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, and the system is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm by late Wednesday or Thursday.

However, “conditions appear favorable for this system to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the central Gulf Coast by the weekend.”

NHC also has issued the first forecast track, known locally as the cone of uncertainty.

The center of the storm is not yet well-defined, which makes the track hard to predict. But the storm has become better-organized since Tuesday and formed deeper into the Gulf of Mexico than initially forecast, which gives it fuel to strengthen over water.

The good news for the Mississippi Coast is the latest models show the storm swinging more southwest around the tip of Louisiana before making landfall as a possible Category 1 hurricane near the Texas/Louisiana border. A tropical depression has wind speeds of less than 39 mph, a tropical storm is between 39-73 mph, and a hurricane is between 74-110 mph.

“It’s expected to become a hurricane Saturday morning and make landfall near Lake Charles Saturday evening,” said meteorologist Megan Williams with the National Weather Service office in New Orleans.

“As for the Mississippi Coast, there’s heavy rain and potential wind in the forecast. But you guys won’t see effects of hurricane-like weather,” she said.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the three coastal counties through at least Thursday evening, with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible today.

“Heavy rain is the primary threat, but coastal flooding and strong, gusty winds will also be possible depending on the eventual track of the system,” the weather service said.

New Orleans was already seeing heavy rains Wednesday, with the city reporting widespread street flooding in the French Quarter and across the entire city.

Flash flooding hit New Orleans on July 10 as the National Weather Service warned of a potential tropical depression developing over the city and surrounding areas. A tornado warning was issued for parts of the city.

The weather service said around 10 a.m. that 4 to 6 inches of rain had already fallen on Jefferson Parish, which includes Metairie, and another 2-3 inches is expected today.

A storm surge watch has been issued for Louisiana from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City over the next 48 hours.

As the area was under a tornado warning the morning of July 10, 2019, Anthony Odak captured this scene from the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway looking east.

New Orleans alreading flooding in the Bywater and the Tropical Depression hasn’t even hit pic.twitter.com/NTVfpXhL97 — Taylor McCrary (@T4McCrary) July 10, 2019

Dauphine Street under about 3-4 feet of water after a couple hours of heavy rain. #NBCNews pic.twitter.com/kXk06ejnHK — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) July 10, 2019

The lobby of the Jung Hotel on Cansl St in New Orleans. Photo provided by owner Joe Jaeger, who ain’t happy at the flooding pic.twitter.com/C205nlntcR — Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) July 10, 2019