Ida’s gone but COVID is still here, Coast officials warn. How to stay safe during cleanup

As the Gulf Coast deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, health officials are warning residents to be mindful of COVID-19 risks and possible increase of spread.

Hurricane fallout is often met with neighborly hospitality — well-meaning residents offer to house displaced evacuees, clean up community debris and share food and water with those most severely impacted. But Ida needs to be handled more cautiously, local and state health offices say, while the Coast is still a global COVID-19 hotspot.

“You want people to of course help and do the right thing and be very neighborly, but we just ask them to do it responsibly. If they’ve tested positive for COVID or if they suspect that they have COVID, try to keep that contact to a minimum, stay inside and quarantine yourself and not give it to other people,” said Memorial Chief Administrative Officer April LaFontaine.

“I think that’s more helpful than being neighborly and trying to help clean up debris. We want to keep everybody safe and out of the hospital,” she added.

In a Monday evening news conference, director of health protection with the Mississippi State Department of Health Jim Craig said there was a good chance the state would see an increase in COVID cases after the storm.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Obviously it would not be surprising because there are more people indoors, in perhaps more crowded situations,” Craig said. “So please, continue all the safety precautions and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. The department of health stands ready to help the state agencies as we continue to recover from Ida.”

The state reported 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 48 additional deaths.

As of Monday night, intensive care unit capacity across Mississippi “remains effectively zero,” according to Craig, who said 45 of 102 COVID patients in emergency rooms are waiting to be moved to an ICU bed.

In the state’s three-day update over the weekend, numbers spiked to nearly 8,000 positive cases even with testing sites down across South Mississippi because of the storm.

Tips for protecting yourself and others

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A Singing River Health Systems spokesperson said Coastal residents can continue to slow the spread of COVID during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida by:

Isolating if you are ill. If you have any symptoms or feel slightly sick, stay away from other people including family members.

Keeping your distance when in person.

Observing 6-foot physical distancing.

Washing your hands regularly.

Following mask-wearing recommendations from medical providers to protect others in case you have the virus and do not know it.

Continuing to receive the COVID vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also offers COVID safety advice for after a hurricane, including:

Follow preventive actions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, like washing your hands and wearing a mask during cleanup or when returning home.

When you check on neighbors and friends, be sure to follow physical distancing recommendations (staying at least 6 feet from others) and other CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others.

If you are injured or ill, contact your medical provider for treatment recommendations. Keep wounds clean to prevent infection. Accessing medical care may be more difficult than usual during the pandemic.





Dealing with disasters, especially during the pandemic, can cause stress and strong emotions. Coping with these feelings and getting help when you need it will help you, your family and your community recover.

And if you will be staying with friends or family outside your household to evacuate from the storm, the CDC says to: