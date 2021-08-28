Some COVID test, vaccine sites to close on MS Coast after Hurricane Ida. Here’s a list.

Some COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations will be halted on the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida’s projected landfall on Sunday.

All South Mississippi COVID vaccinations and testing at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will be canceled on Monday and Tuesday, with further cancellations possible.

Memorial Hospital has also closed some clinics, COVID-19 testing sites and the hotline on Sunday and Monday.

All Memorial COVID-19 testing locations will be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday. Both Gulfport and D’Iberville COVID-19 testing locations and the COVID-19 hotline will be closed.

Singing River testing and vaccination facilities will be closed on Sunday, opening at noon on Monday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

South Mississippi County Health Departments closed on Monday and Tuesday includes:

Hancock County Health Department: 856 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520-8602, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-467-4510

Harrison County Health Department: 1102 45th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-863-1036

Jackson County Health Department: 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula, MS 39581, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 228-762-1117

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.

Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital has also updated hours for several clinics, COVID-19 testing sites, and the COVID-19 Hotline.

Sunday:

The Clinic at Walmart (Highway 49) will be closed

Magnolia Grove Healthcare Walk-In Clinic will be closed

Both Gulfport and D’Iberville COVID-19 testing locations and the COVID-19 Hotline will be closed

Monday:

All COVID-19 testing locations will be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday; patients are asked to go to the nearest clinic instead:

Diamondhead Walk-In Clinic will be closed

Memorial Physician Clinics - Family Practice at Broad Ave. will be closed

Ocean Springs Family Medicine Clinic will be closed

Biloxi Orthopedic (Gulf Coast Professional Tower) will be closed

Memorial Physician Clinics Orthopedic Trauma will be closed

Memorial Physician Clinics Family Medicine & Walk-In Clinic - Acadian Plaza will be closed

Memorial Physician Clinics Cedar Lake Multispecialty will be closed

Memorial Internal Medicine Clinic will be closed

St. Martin Family Medicine Clinic will be closed

Singing River Health System

Singing River testing and vaccination facilities will be closed on Sunday. All of the system’s facilities will open at noon on Monday until normal business hours except for the Singing River Gulfport Medical Park, which will be closed.

This story will update if there are any more changes or cancellations to coronavirus testing or vaccinations because of Hurricane Ida.

This article is supported by the Journalism and Public Information Fund, a fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.