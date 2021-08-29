Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana hours ago. Why is it still a Category 4 storm?

Hurricane Ida made landfall in two coastal Louisiana cities on Sunday, and while the wind speeds have weekend some, it was still a powerful Category 4 storm hours later.

Tropical weather draws much of its power from the ocean below. Normally, when hurricanes reach land, they begin to lose power.

“This storm has been absolutely scary,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Gilmore said in 4 p.m. Facebook Live update on the storm.

“And honestly, it really hasn’t changed much (since landfall). We’re starting to see the eye kind of shift a little bit from some of the land interactions, but the storm is still going. This is what major hurricanes do. It takes a lot longer for major hurricanes to weaken when they come up the land.”

The storm made landfall in Port Fourchon at 11:55 a.m. and in Galliano at 2 p.m. Ida has not really weekend, NHC New Orleans weather experts say, because there isn’t a lot of land to sap power from the storm.

”It’s primarily marsh,” Gilmores aid. “So, it’s not really feeling as much of a frictional impact yet, enough for it to diminish. It’s just going to keep going north. All these impacts are going to keep going on. This is an extreme situation for the area.”

A scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Twitter that he had never seen a hurricane eye that powerful over land.

The storm is also developing multiple eye walls, which Gilmore said could produce winds of 70 to 80 miles per hour. Within the eye of the storm, there are winds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Gilmore said in the 4p.m. update that Baton Rouge is “the next in line here to see a direct impact from this eyewall” and New Orleans is “getting dangerously close to this second eye wall that’s forming.”

“It is just beginning and will only get worse for through the rest of the evening and possibly into the overnight hours,” the NWS said in a comment on Facebook Live. “Conditions will begin to deteriorate early this evening. Winds will likely start to increase shortly with winds of 50-70 mph and gusts up to 90 mph tonight. Very heavy rain is a major concern as well all night long.”

The Mississippi Coast expects to see “life-threatening” storm surge overnight, particularly in Hancock County.

The pink lines on this radar map of New Orleans show where Hurricane Ida is developing multiple “rings” around the eye of the storm that can produce winds of 70 to 80 mph. National Weather Service New Orleans via Facebook Live